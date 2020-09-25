 Skip to main content
Marcelles Tyrell Cherry
September 29, 1996 - September 20, 2020

Marcelles Tyrell Cherry, 23, of Lincoln, passed away Sunday September 20, 2020. He was born on September 29, 1996 to Martin Cherry and Melinda Burkinshaw in Denver, Colorado.

Funeral service will be held 1 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at New Hope United Methodist Church, 1205 N 45th Street. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com

