September 25, 1932 – December 10, 2019
Marcella M. Matthes, 87, of Lincoln, died December 10, 2019. Born September 25, 1932, to Louis and Ludmilla Kovar.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Gary) Rockel, Sharon (Leon) Krusemark, Kathy Grell; son, Danny (Andrew Newman) Matthes; sister, Irene Middleton; brother-in-law, Harold (Carole) Matthes; 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Charles Morgan and Vernon Matthes; sister, Marge Quaile; brother, David Kovar; son-in-law, Brian Grell.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Wyuka Funeral Home. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Condolences at Wyuka.com.