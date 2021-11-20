Marcella M. Coufal age 88, of Seward, born August 17, 1933, passed away November 16, 2021. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021, 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, November 22, 2021, Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward with Monsignor Robert Tucker Celebrating both the Rosary and Mass. Graveside Service and Interment: 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Brainard. Memorials: Dwight Assumption Grottoes, Dwight Volunteer Fire Department or to Masses. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com