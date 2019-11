Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Vietnam Veteran Maj. Theodore D. Svoboda, 91, of Lincoln, passed away on November 23, 2019. Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Memorials to the Indian School and Saint Jude's Hospital. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com