Mae Louise (Keller) Weideman
October 4, 1930 - March 24, 2020

Mae Louise (Keller) Weideman, 89, of Lincoln, died March 24, 2020. Mae was born on October 4, 1930 to Conrad and Anna Maria (Loos) Keller in Lincoln, Nebraska. Mae graduated from Lincoln High where she was high-school sweethearts with Wilbur Weideman. They were married on May 7, 1949 at Ebenezer Congregational Church where she was a lifetime member. When her kids started school, she went to work at Goodyear, retiring after 25 years. She was a member of Eastern Star.

Survivors include children: Mark Weideman of Lincoln, Ann Weideman-Lehman (Mark Lehman) of Lincoln, Jeff (Jane) Weideman of St Joe, Mo., grandchildren: Logan (Chelsea) Weideman, Emma Lehman, Jens Lehman, great-grandchildren: Jesse, Franklin, William Weideman, brother; Robert Keller of Casa Grande, Ariz., sister-in-law; Sandy Weideman, brother-in-law; Richard Harbaugh, many nieces and nephews. Mae was preceded in death by her husband; Wilbur, daughter-in-law; Julie, her parents, five brothers and two sisters.

A Celebration of Life service as well as memorial designation to be determined at a later date.

Thank you to Homestead Rehabilitation Center and Hospice Community Care of Nebraska for their care and support.

