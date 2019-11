Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Madge D. Siefken, 93 of Syracuse, passed away Nov. 27, 2019. She was born May 31, 1926. Funeral: Monday Dec. 2 at 10 A.M. at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Syracuse. Visitation: Sunday Dec. 1 from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. with family greeting from 2-4 P.M. at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com