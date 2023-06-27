Madelyn Evadean Ann Tinnell
April 19, 2023 - June 22, 2023
Madelyn Evadean Ann Tinnell, infant daughter of Keith and Domonique Tinnell, passed away June 22, 2023, in Lincoln, NE.
Madelyn was always happy for any attention we would give her, always smiling and observing everything around, and would try to tell you exactly what she thought when being held and talked to. She enjoyed baths with Mom or Dad and cuddling with all the family. Her little center of attention attitude will be greatly missed by all the family.
She is survived by her parents Keith and Domonique Tinnell; siblings: Zander (13), Wesley (11), Serenity (9), Athena (7), Sebastian (1); grandparents Michelle and Grant Harlan, Doniphan, Jerrold and Linda Tinnell, Chapman, and Scott and Becky Nemitz, Fullerton; great grandparents Alan and Linda Kennicutt, Alliance, and Ruby Nemitz, David City.
Visitation will be from 3-7 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street.
