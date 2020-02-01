March 14, 1947 - January 28, 2020

Madeline Louise Geigle, of Lincoln, passed away on January 28, 2020. Born on March 14, 1947 to Alva and Ethel (Shubeck) Heller on a farm in South Dakota where she was raised until she moved to Lincoln and had two daughters. She graduated in 1970 with her teaching degree and retired from Bosch after 36 years.

Family members include daughters, Melissa (Jason) Platt and Amanda (Eric) Ring; granddaughters, Hailey Ring and Mya Platt and grandsons, Ethan and Aidan Ring and Wesley Platt. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother; sisters; and life partner, Gary Long.

Memorial Service will be on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 O Street, Lincoln. Cremation/no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

