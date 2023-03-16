M. Lorraine Voyles
November 25, 1921 - February 28, 2023
M. Lorraine Voyles was born November 25, 1921 in Harvard, NE to George & Melba Mickel Schwenk. She was raised on the family farm, the second generation to manage that homestead.
Survivors Daughter Carolyn (Robert) Clark, Son Phillip (Linda) Voyles, 6 Grandchildren Cory (Jennifer) Voyles, Megan (Fredric) Loveless, Jay (Brenda), Colin (Jennifer), Kevin Clark , 14 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great-Grandchild. Special Niece Melody Voyles.
Memorial Services Saturday 2:00 Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A Street, Private family inturnment. Rev. Dr. David Lux officiating. Be prepared to swap stories about the “Marvelous” Loraine. Memorials to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com