M. Jane Stewart

September 16, 1922 - August 25,2023

M. Jane Stewart, 100, of Lincoln passed away August 25,2023. Born September 16, 1922, in Beatrice, NE to Guy L. and Esther (Bissell) Stewart.

Jane spent most of her life in Lincoln. After graduating from UN-L in 1944, she taught business classes in Scottsbluff, Nebraska High School. After doing graduate work at UCLA, she returned to UN-L where she was a professor in business education and retired with Emeritus status in 1985.

Jane was a member and held offices in the Nebraska State Business Education Association, American Association of University Professors, American Association of University women, honoraria's, Pi Lambda Theta and Delta Pi Epsilon. She volunteered for the Lincoln Lancaster Crippled Children's Society, where she was the Downtown Solicitation chairman (1963-1965).

Jane was awarded the Certificate of Superior Scholarship, UN-L, 1944, and the Distinguished Service Award from the State Business Education Association in 1980. She was listed in Selected Authorities in Business Education, Who's Who of American Women, Who's Who in Mid-West, and the World Who's Who of Women, among others. She volunteered for the Lincoln Literacy Council following retirement.

Jane enjoyed swimming, tennis, travel, and during retirement years, winters in Tucson. She was an avid reader and cherished many wonderful friendships. She especially appreciated the many former students who remained in touch throughout the years. Special thanks to Dr. Larry and Karen Walklin, Ken and Karen Kaser, and Marguerite Babcock, whose friendship and support have meant so much.

Preceded in death by her parents and brother Richard.

No service

Memorials suggested to the M. Jane Stewart Scholarship Fund, University of Nebraska Foundation, 1111 Lincoln Mall, Ste 300, Lincoln, NE 68508.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com