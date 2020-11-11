Lynne Jackowiak age 62 of Omaha passed away November 8, 2020. She was born June 8, 1958 in Lincoln to Robert L. and Marjorie (McMullen) Price. Lynne was a Lincoln Northeast graduate and Kearney State College graduate where she earned her B.S. and M.S. degrees. She was a Lecturer of Special Education/Communication Disorders at the University of Nebraska at Kearney from 1994-2007. Lynne was also a Lecturer and Clinical Supervisor of Speech Language Pathology at the University of Northern Colorado from 2008-2018.