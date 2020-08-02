× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lynne F. Lightner

April 29, 1938 - July 27, 2020

Lynne F. Lightner, 82, of Lincoln, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1938 in Topeka, KS to Weber and Pauline (Wagner) Lueders.

Lynne is survived by her children, Shelley (Thomas) Thorpe, Nanette (Charles) Burk, Kenneth (Lisa) Lightner, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Connie (Del) Lutsenhizer. She is preceded in death by her parents, Weber and Pauline Lueders; grandson, Nicholas Lightner.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com