Lynn Marie Meyer
Lynn Marie Meyer

December 6, 2020

Lynn Marie Meyer, age 70, of Lincoln (previously Doniphan, Nebraska) passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Bryan LGH East. Arrangements are pending for a late spring/early summer memorial service at Crossgate Community Church in Franklin, NE. Friends and family will be notified of a date and time via the local newspaper.  Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Parkinson's Nebraska, 16811 Burdette Street, Suite One, Omaha, NE 68116 or visit https://parkinsonsnebraska.org/donate/ to make a gift in loving memory of Lynn Meyer.

