Lynn Marie Hartung
September 22, 2020

Lynn Marie Hartung of Lincoln, age 70, passed away September 22, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born to Wilbur and Germaine (Jareski) Cummins in Marysville, Missouri. She was a native of Holdrege, Nebraska before settling in Lincoln. She married Morris Hartung Feb 9, 1969 in Lincoln, and worked as a legal secretary, and later as a business owner, operating Close Outs Unlimited with her husband Morris.

Surviving family members include Morris Hartung (husband), Clint Hartung (son), Eunkyong Hartung (daughter-in-law), Bridget Hartung (granddaughter), Leena Hartung (granddaughter), Germaine Cummins (mother) as well as, a pack of brothers, sisters, nephews, and nieces. She is preceded in death by her loving father, Wilbur, sister Patricia, and brother Roger.

Lynn loved life and certainly loved those around her. She was quick to laugh and had an infectious smile. Generous at heart, she opened her home to many a friend and family members. She will be remembered as The Cool grandma, who made holidays special, and Husker football games a riot!

