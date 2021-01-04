 Skip to main content
Lynn Julia Kucera
Lynn Julia Kucera

Lynn Julia Kucera

September 27, 1954 - December 30, 2020

Lynn Julia Kucera, age 66, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Lynn was born September 27, 1954 to Joseph and Dorothy Kucera. Lynn is survived by her sister, Catherine Huber; nephew, Christopher Huber; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with a Rosary at 6:00 pm. A celebration of life will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln NE, 68512. Masks are required and social distancing.

