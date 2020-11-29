Lynn C. Hatcher

November 18, 2020

Lynn C. Hatcher, 83, of Ponca, NE passed away November 18, 2020 at the Elms Health Care Center in Ponca, NE. Lynn was born on November 4, 1937 in Lincoln, NE to Burton Hatcher and Lena Hendrix Hatcher. He graduated from College View High School in Lincoln in 1955. On February 14, 1968 he was united in marriage to Jacqueline Geist in Freemont, NE. The following year they moved to Ponca, NE.

Lynn worked as a Locomotive Engineer for Burlington North Railroad from 1960 until his retirement in 1999. Lynn was honored to be chosen as the engineer who would drive the very first train across Burlington Northern's newly constructed bridge in Sioux City, Iowa on December 4, 1981. The bridge spanned the Missouri River and Lynn was chosen because of his ability to drive the train so smoothly and they knew he would make it look perfect for all of the media coverage. It was a proud moment for Lynn and his family.