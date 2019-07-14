December 2, 1953 - June 25, 2019
Lynette Suzanne (Fuller) Wilson, age 65, of Bradenton, Florida, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in the arms of her loving husband of almost 32 years after a long and courageous fight with MS and COPD. Lynette was born on December 2, 1953 in Long Beach, California. Lynette relocated with her family to Lincoln. It was there that she eventually met the love of her life, Michael Wilson, where they lived most of their lives before retiring to Florida in 2011. Lynette and Mike were soulmates and had a constant unwavering love for each other. She was definitely the love of his life.
Lynette loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a kind, humble and generous person and a friend to all. Lynette loved her faith and was devoted to her church. She loved spending time with her family, friends and her beloved husband. She was an excellent cook (especially her potato soup). Every place Lynette and Mike lived they had an abundance of beautiful flowers thanks to Lynette's green thumb. Lynette was a realtor from 1990 until present.
Lynette is survived by her husband, Michael Wilson and her son, Chad Pizzola of The Dalles, Oregon. Step-children: Michael Wilson II of Lincoln, Sean Wilson (Tana) of Walton, Kelly Urkoski (Keith) of Clarks. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Haylee, Caitlin, Destiny, Taylor, Bailey, Gehrig, Hudson, Keira and Brianna. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Alice Lewis.
The rosary is at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, and the Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, all services will be held at St.John's Catholic Church located at 7601 Vine Street, Lincoln.