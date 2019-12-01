Lyndon D. Hinton, 59, of Lincoln, passed away November 22, 2019, from complications of Type 1 diabetes. He was born August 11, 1960 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to Carl and Elizabeth Hinton. He graduated from Choctawhatchee High School in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida and eventually earned his Bachelor's degree in business from Doane College.

Lyndon worked various jobs as a PC technician and network engineer and owned his own computer consulting business from 1997 to 2002. He switched careers and earned a degree in Food Service and Hospitality from SCC-Lincoln, and he worked at UNL Dining Services and was Executive Chef at Concordia University in Seward. He returned to the computer field in 2017, working at NTT Data Services. He was an avid bicyclist, and he liked to travel and go camping with his family.