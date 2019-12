August 2, 1947 - December 28, 2019

Lynda L. Fotopulos, 72, Lincoln, passed away December 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born August 2, 1947 in Norfolk NE to Arnold & Lucille (Rodiek) Hitz. She was a lifelong member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was a manager and cook at the Lincoln Public Schools for several years.

Family members include her son Andrew; former daughter-in-law Amy Fotopulos-Allen; grandchildren Dylon, Mark, Cole & Raelyn; Great Grandson Haiden Owen; Brothers Jon (Betty) Hitz, Rod (Karen) Hitz; Sisters Dorla (Paul) Warneke, Sally (Wayne) Anderson; Sister-in-law Martha (Darrel) Seeley; Special Friends John & Mary Robison; Grandchildren James Robison, Brandon (Payton) Brown, Burke (Irina) Brown III, Megan (Frederick) Pitrat; Great-Granddaughter Kamber Brown; Special Friends Randy & Ann Ritchie; Grandchildren Brenden Ritchie, Shelbie (Cody) Simons, Tessica Bischoff, Jeremiah Ritchie; several nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Panageote “Sam” Fotopulos, her parents and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday January 3, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 510 S. 33rd Street. Visitation with family present from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday (1-2-20) at Roper & Sons, 4300 O Street. Memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Pemberly Place. Condolences online at roperandsons.com

