Lylice M. Schmidt, 92 of Fairbury passed away December 14, 2019 in Fairbury. She was born June 30, 1927 to Louis & Maude Busch at Hallam, NE. Services will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 at Grace Lutheran Church. Burial will be at 9:30 at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery – Daykin. The family will greet friends Thursday evening from 6 – 8 at the funeral home. Arrangements: Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home; gerdesmeyerfh.com