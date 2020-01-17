May 13, 1929 - January 13, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Lyle Willis Cameron, 90, of Highland Village, TX passed away on 01/13/2020 A retired USAF Brig. General and Korean War POW, he is survived by his wife Mary, his daughter Cheryl Sader of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, his daughter Laura & husband Peter Rietzl of Ogden, UT, his daughter Stephanie and husband Mike Mixson of Lewisville, TX, his grandchildren Amy Trobaugh, Paul Rietzl, Cameron Mixson, Conner Mixson and great-grandchildren Charles, Caitlin and Ryker.
Services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville, TX. A full military funeral will be held at Dallas/Ft. Worth National Cemetery in mid-May 2020.
To send flowers to the family of Lyle Cameron, please visit Tribute Store.