Lyle Willis Cameron, 90, of Highland Village, TX passed away on 01/13/2020 A retired USAF Brig. General and Korean War POW, he is survived by his wife Mary, his daughter Cheryl Sader of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, his daughter Laura & husband Peter Rietzl of Ogden, UT, his daughter Stephanie and husband Mike Mixson of Lewisville, TX, his grandchildren Amy Trobaugh, Paul Rietzl, Cameron Mixson, Conner Mixson and great-grandchildren Charles, Caitlin and Ryker.