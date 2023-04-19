Lyle William Mullins

August 8, 1937 - March 12, 2023

Lyle William Mullins was born August 8, 1937 in Antelope County Nebraska to William and Vida Chase Mullins and died March 12, 2023. He played football and basketball at Plainview High and was in FFA and class government. After high school he married Sandra Baldwin of Plainview and they had three children, Mitch, Mary and John Dennis.

After moving to Lincoln, he worked at Purina Mills until retirement. He enjoyed coin collecting, swimming, running, bowling, fishing, horseracing and working on his brother Jim's farm. He loved music and sang in the Christ United Methodist Church choir for many years.

He is survived by his children Mitch (Pam), Mary, and Dennis. Grandchildren Amber Mathes, Matthew Mullins, Spencer Mullins (Rose Allen), and Mikhaela Mullins. Brothers John Mullins (Cleo), Jim Mullins, sister Margaret Shoemaker, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Memorial Service 1:30 pm, April 22, 2023 at Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St, Lincoln, NE. Memorials to Christ United Methodist Church Music Department.