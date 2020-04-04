Lyle Reighard
Lyle Reighard

February 18, 2020

On February 18, 2020 after complications from a bad fall, Lyle Reighard broke his earthly bonds and went with his Angels to meet God and be reunited with his heavenly family.

Lyle and his wife Betty (Jenks) service will be held in Nebraska later this year. An announcement with details for their future service will be published prior to the date. Please make Memorial Contributions to the Gary Sinise Foundation PO Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365

