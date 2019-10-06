February 2, 1922 - September 29, 2019
Lyle Jay Caulkins, 97, died peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Lyle was born on 2-2-22 on a farm southwest of Aurora, Nebraska, in Hamilton County to Lester Jay Caulkins and Frances Myrtle Johnson Caulkins. He attended country school through the eighth grade and graduated from Aurora High in 1940.
Lyle joined the Regular Army in December 1940 and achieved the rank of Sergeant. In January 1944, he shipped out of Los Angeles to join the China-Burma-India Theater (CBI). He helped set up communications for the South East Asia Command Headquarters under the command of Admiral Lord Louis Mountbatten. After WWII, he returned to the United States by sailing through the Suez Canal and landing in New York City, thus completing his trip around the world. In December 1945 he was honorably discharged and returned to Nebraska.
He attended the Grand Island Business College and then the University of Nebraska on the G.I. Bill. Lyle took an accounting job at a construction site in Velva, North Dakota, where he met the love of his life, Donna Brekke. They were married in July 1952 and were married for over 66 years. In 1954 Lyle was transferred to Lincoln while working for Commonwealth Electric Co. as an Office Manager. He retired as Assistant Secretary of the company in 1987 and went back to work part time for the Schorr family.
Lyle's many hobbies included obtaining his pilot's license, dancing, traveling and tailgating with his RV's and supporting his son's and grandchildren's athletic and musical events.
Family members include sons Dan (Marilyn) Caulkins, Lincoln, Doug (Diane) Caulkins, Sun Lakes, AZ, and Dave (Carolyn), Lincoln; grandchildren Tyler (Alexa) Caulkins, Kyle Caulkins (fiancé Sam Carsrud), Hannah Caulkins and Corey Caulkins; great-grandson Baker Caulkins. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna, sisters Anne Ransom, Lee Titman and Donna Titman.
Military committal service at 9 AM Saturday, (10-12-19) at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE, with the procession from Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. at 8:30 AM. Memorial service will be 10:30 AM Saturday (10-12-19) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. Lincoln, NE with Rev. Dr. Luke Schnake officiating. Public visitation with family greeting friends from 5-7 PM, Friday (10-11-19) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln.
Memorial contributions may be directed towards American Heart Association (www.heart.org), Prostate Cancer Foundation (www.pcf.org), Veterans Association of America (vetsaa.org). Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
