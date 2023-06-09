Lyle Douglas Franklin

December 31, 1940 - May 15, 2023

Lyle Douglas Franklin, age 82, died peacefully at Greenspring Retirement Community in Springfield, VA, on Monday, May 15, 2023. Born on December 31, 1940, in Lincoln, Nebraska to the late Lyle and Ruth Franklin. Doug was a proud graduate of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and married Beverly (Wallin) on September 2, 1962. Following graduation from UNL he was commissioned as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and began his career as an Air Force Office of Special Investigations agent at Scott AFB, IL. During his Air Force career, Doug earned a Master of Science in Administration of Justice and retired from the Air Force as a Lt. Colonel having served in many roles within the AFOSI leading criminal investigations in the United States and abroad as well as leading counterintelligence, criminal and fraud investigations. Following his Air Force career, Doug continued his work in the special security/counterintelligence field within the Defense Intelligence Agency, retiring from federal service in 2005.

Survivors include wife of 60 years, Beverly of Springfield, VA; daughters Jennifer Komnenous (Mike) of Fairfax, VA; Stephanie Geck (Bob) of Woodbridge, VA; Bridget Marquise (Christian) of Fairfax, VA. Grandsons, Ryan (Krista) and Kyle Geck; Evan and Jacob Komnenous; Great-grandchildren, Cameron and Brooklyn Geck. Also surviving Doug is his brother Layne Franklin (Linda) of Flower Mound, TX, sister-in-law Brenda Franklin of Lincoln, NE and brother-in-law Kevin Belka of Savannah, GA and many dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother Leslie “Les” Franklin and sister Rochelle “Shelley” Belka. Family was a priority for Doug, and he loved nothing better than having his family around. He was always ready with advice, a story, a compliment, or a game of cards and that legacy will continue with his family.

Visitation and service will be held on Saturday, June 10 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 8304 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield, VA. Visitation at 1 p.m. followed by Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. A reception will be held immediately following the service on Saturday. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

