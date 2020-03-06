January 31, 1931 - March 3, 2020

Lyle A. Uttecht, 89, of Lincoln passed away March 3, 2020. Born January 31, 1931 in Pierce County, NE to Arnold and Alvina (Pittack) Uttecht. Ret. President of Masport, Inc. Lyle was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and was great at telling stories. He especially loved mentoring his children and grandchildren.

Family members include his sons Steve and Roger (Cindy) Uttecht; daughters Shelley (Bruce) Ritter and Diane Brehm, all of Lincoln; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; sister Leila Lienemann of Colorado; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; wife Shirley, brother Vernon and sister Lois Marks.

Funeral Service: 10:30 am Monday (3-9-20) Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams Street with Pastor Gary Dunker officiating. Memorials to Peoples City Mission or Faith Lutheran Church. Visitation with family present will be from 5-7 pm Sunday at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' street. Condolences at Roperandsons.com.

