March 20, 1940 - March 14, 2020
Lyla K. Kouma, age 79 of Seward passed away March 14, 2020. Visitation Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Zabka – Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, Visitation resumes 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee, NE. Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee, NE. Graveside and Interment Service Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to the Kouma family for future designation. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.
Service information
Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
1:00PM-4:00PM
Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
5:30PM-7:00PM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
350 Elm Street
Bee, NE 68314
Mar 17
Rosary
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
7:00PM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
350 Elm Street
Bee, NE 68314
Mar 18
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
10:00AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
350 Elm Street
Bee, NE 68314
Mar 18
Graveside Services and Interment
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
11:00AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery
Rock Creek Road and C.R. 238
Bee, NE 68314
