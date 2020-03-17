Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Lyla K. Kouma, age 79 of Seward passed away March 14, 2020. Visitation Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Zabka – Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, Visitation resumes 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee, NE. Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee, NE. Graveside and Interment Service Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to the Kouma family for future designation. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.