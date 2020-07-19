Lydia Soucie

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Monday, 7/20/20 at St. John's Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street Father Robert Froesch lRosary: 10:30 a.m. Monday at church Burial: Wyuka Cemetery Memorials to church or The Arbors memory care unit, in lieu of flowers. Visitation after 9:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Family requests those attending services to please wear masks. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com