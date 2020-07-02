April 1, 1924 - June 24, 2020
Lydia Ruth Payne, a Lincoln resident since 1960, passed away on June 24, 2020, at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center, following an acute and short-term illness. Born April 1, 1924, in Geiger, Alabama, Lydia Ruth was the eldest child born to Tom Rancher Sr. and Lou Frances (Hand) Rancher. An excellent cook and hostess, most of her career was devoted to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she worked at Cather Hall, Harper-Pound Hall, the Nebraska Student Union, as well as a number of different sorority and fraternities houses.
Lydia Ruth's life was devoted to her Christian Faith and to her family. She was a loyal and devoted member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Lincoln where she worshiped and served for 60 years as a loyal parishioner, choir member, and loyal member of numerous clubs, groups, committees, and auxiliaries.
She also leaves to cherish her memory and mourn her passing, four children: Willie (Belinda Kay), Joe, and Ronald Payne, Lincoln, Nebraska, and Jesse Payne (Regina) Margate, Florida; three sisters Johnnie Mae Durham, Waterloo, Iowa, Dorothy Muzio, Los Angeles, CA, Hattie Jackson, Pinole, CA; two brothers: Tom Rancher, Jr., San Francisco, CA., and Wallace Treadway, Waterloo, IA: 46 grandchildren; and 31 great-great-grandchildren; and host of friends and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, husband, R.P. Payne, children, Nancy Kate. (Payne) Buford; William Earl, and Robert Payne; brother, Rushes Jones, and sister, Sarah (Treadway) Whitfield.
Because of COVID 19 guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to immediate family and limited invitees. The funeral will be held on July 7, at 1 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3301 N 56th St., Lincoln, with Rev. Tremaine Combs officiating. Lydia's service will be livestreamed on Wyuka Funeral Home's Facebook Page. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Lincoln immediately following the funeral service. Memorials to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Lincoln, NE 68504. To view the service and leave condolences please visit https://wyuka.com/2020/06/29/lydia-payne/
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.