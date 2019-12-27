Luree (Peterman) Schrock
View Comments

Luree (Peterman) Schrock

{{featured_button_text}}
Luree (Peterman) Schrock

May 21, 1925 - December 24, 2019

Luree (Peterman) Schrock, 94, of Bruning, Nebraska was born May 21, 1925, died December 24, 2019 at Fairmont, Nebraska. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Young of Eagle, Grandsons Jeremy Swartz of Fairbury, Lance Swartz of Bruning and Tim Schrock of McPherson Kansas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Forest Schrock, son, Gary Schrock, mother, Mary Peterman and brother, Leo Cecrle.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at the United Methodist Church in Bruning, Nebraska with Pastor Jeanie & Martin Leeper presiding. Visitation will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva, Nebraska from 2 – 8:00 p.m. with family present from 5 – 7:00 p.m. Graveside Services will be held at the Shickley Public Cemetery in Shickley, Nebraska. Memorials are to be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Luree Schrock, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
2:00PM-8:00PM
Farmer & Son Funeral Home
242 N 10th Street
Geneva, NE 68361
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Luree's Visitation begins.
Dec 27
Family Present for Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Farmer & Son Funeral Home
242 N 10th Street
Geneva, NE 68361
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Luree's Family Present for Visitation begins.
Dec 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
10:30AM
United Methodist Church
325 Piggot Street
Bruning, NE 68322
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Luree's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News