Luree (Peterman) Schrock, 94, of Bruning, Nebraska was born May 21, 1925, died December 24, 2019 at Fairmont, Nebraska. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Young of Eagle, Grandsons Jeremy Swartz of Fairbury, Lance Swartz of Bruning and Tim Schrock of McPherson Kansas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Forest Schrock, son, Gary Schrock, mother, Mary Peterman and brother, Leo Cecrle.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at the United Methodist Church in Bruning, Nebraska with Pastor Jeanie & Martin Leeper presiding. Visitation will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva, Nebraska from 2 – 8:00 p.m. with family present from 5 – 7:00 p.m. Graveside Services will be held at the Shickley Public Cemetery in Shickley, Nebraska. Memorials are to be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com