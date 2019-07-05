June 27, 1929 - July 3, 2019
Lumir Vajgrt “Lou Arnold”, 90 of Lincoln, passed away July 3, 2019. Lou was born on June 27, 1929, in Crete, to John and Anna (Kvasnicka) Vajgrt. Lumir was in the Army from 1950 to 1952 and worked for DuTeau Chevrolet as a radio technician from 1952 to 1957 and then had a lengthy career as an electronic technician with the Federal Aviation Administration.
Lou was very active in the Lincoln Community where he was a past master of Masonic Lodge 300 and was also a member of the Scottish Rite and was a Shriner. Lou was a past commander with the American Legion and also played Taps at many funerals for the Legion. He was a member of Ebenezer Congregational Church, was a Boy Scout leader, member of Model A Ford Club of America, NARFE, Shrine Cruisin Classics, Eagles Club, Moose Lodge, Elks and Kiwanis.
Lou played in many bands in south east Nebraska over the years including Adolph Nemec, Ernie Kucera, Bobby Layne and many others. Lou lead his own band, The Lou Arnold Orchestra for many years.
Lumir is survived by his three sons: Ronald Vajgrt and his significant other Connie Hansen; Randall Vajgrt and his wife Pam; Daniel Vajgrt and his wife Amy, all of Lincoln. He is also survived by his grandchildren William (wife Michelle) Vajgrt, Patrick Vajgrt and Ryan and Elly Vajgrt and great-grandchildren Brya and Ryder Vajgrt and Cayten Brown.He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Lorraine, son Gary, daughter-in-law Vannessa Vajgrt and brother Marvin Vajgrt.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, July 8, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Burial with military honors will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be from noon to 8 pm with the family present from 5 to 7 pm on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Shrine Transportation Fund. www.bmlfh.com