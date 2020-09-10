Luis Mario Herrera

Mario, as he was known by all, was born on May 12, 1970 in Inglewood, California to Raúl and María (Quijada) Herrera. Just before his 8th birthday, the family moved to Faucett, Missouri. While in Missouri, Mario attended Mid-Buchanan High School where he was a member of the Football, Basketball, Wrestling, and Track teams. He also played saxophone in the school band. After graduation Mario went on to earn a degree in Political Science with a minor in Spanish at the University of Missouri-Columbia where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Following his graduation from Mizzou, Mario served in the U.S. Army before moving to Lincoln in 1995 where he became a member of the Nebraska State Patrol. He left that position to join the Lincoln Police Department as an officer in 1997, later becoming an investigator. Mario was a highly decorated 23 year veteran who served his community with integrity and honor.