Luis Maria Herrera
September 7, 2020

Luis Maria Herrera, age 50 of Lincoln, passed away September 7, 2020, in Omaha. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday at St Teresa Catholic Church (36 and Randolph) from 4 pm to 7 pm followed by a Rosary at 7 pm Friday at church. Butherus Maser and Love in charge of arrangements. www.bmlfh.com

