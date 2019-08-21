April 27, 1936 - August 19, 2019
Luella Marie Marker, 83, of Lincoln, passed away August 19, 2019, born in Lincoln to Earl and Ruth (Hunter) Morrison on April 27, 1936.
Luella is survived by her husband, Richard Marker, son, Richard (Peggy) Marker Jr., of Grand Island, daughters, Christine (Gene) McManaman, Kathleen (Robert) O'Neel, and Sharon (Keith) Gordon, all of Lincoln, grandchildren, Andrew, Karen, Sarah, Jill, Jennica, Vanessa, Katie, Ryan, Joshua Blake, Rachel, and three great-grandchildren, brother, Jerry (Shirley) Morrison, of Lincoln, sister, Dolores (Howard) Turner, of Rising City. Preceded in death by her brothers, Glenn, Dale, and Howard, sisters, Vera, Ada, Corrine, Opal, Elnora, Verna, Dorothy, and Geraldine.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at Fourth Presbyterian Church 5200 Francis St., Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, please bring nonperishable food to be donated to the Lincoln Food Bank; memorials may be given to Fourth Presbyterian Church for future mission projects. Condolences online at lincolnalternativefuneral.com
