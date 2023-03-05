Lucille Marie Smith

April 7, 1928 - February 28, 2023

Lucille Marie Smith, 94, of Lincoln, NE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Monarch Hospice in Lincoln, Nebraska. Lucille was born in Brush, CO on April 7, 1928, to Elsie and Christian Jensen, and graduated from Brush High School. Lucy, as she was known to many, was a devout member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church for the last 25 years.

She worked for most of her adult life at Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph, retiring in 1992. She started as a janitress with Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph and progressed to accounting, and the repair department throughout her years. She made many dear friends including the Bunco girls, the trip-taking Kansas City girls, the church ladies, and the Wednesday "game day" friends.

She had season Husker Football tickets for many years, and would watch almost every televised game with her favorite son-in-law. For over 40 years one of her favorite events was spending Christmas Eve with the Millers.

Survivors include her son Stan Smith of Lenexa, KS, and daughter Sandy (Mike) Coatney of Lincoln, NE. She was preceded in death by her husband Everett "Bing" Smith, her parents and her three older brothers.

A celebration of life will be held at 11am on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 8300 East Point Road, Lincoln, Nebraska 68506, with a luncheon to follow. The family asks that this be a casual event, per Lucy's request.