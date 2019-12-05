Lucille Mae (Beranek) Hlavaty

December 5, 1929-December 3, 2019

Lucille Mae Hlavaty, 89, was born in Wahoo, NE to Joseph and Sophie Beranek on December 5, 1929. She married Edward J. Hlavaty on June 25, 1951 in Wahoo, NE. Lucille went to beauty school in Omaha, NE and worked as a hairdresser before she was married. After she was married, Lucille worked at the Elgin Watch Company in Lincoln, NE.

Lucille is survived by sons, Todd Hlavaty (Julie) of North Platte, Ross (Sue) of Lincoln, Clinton (Shelly) of Lincoln; daughter, Janelle Stallings (Albert) of Maple Valley, WA; daughter-in-law, Jody Hlavaty of Martinez, GA. Ten grandchildren, Tessa, Troy, Jarrett, Jessica, Angela, Alex, Aaron, Ryan, Alyssa, Jeremiah. Two great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Jayden. Sisters-in-law, Ruth Beranek of Lincoln and Margie Beranek of Omaha. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Edward and son, Brent.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lincoln, NE. Visitation is 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to The Callahan Cancer Center or Bryan Memorial Hospital.