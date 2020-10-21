Former Hastings resident Lucille J. Kuhlman, 98, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at home in Lincoln, NE. Services will be at 10:00am Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Livingston Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery in Hastings following the service. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.