November 4, 2019

Lucille F. Alt, 87, of Shelby, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Ridgewood Rehabilitation and Care Center in Seward.

Lucille is survived by her children: Bruce (Lea Ann) Alt of Waverly, Linda Wentink of Seward, Steve (Wandee) Alt of Lake Hills, TX, and Kevin Alt of David City, 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Family greeting Friends: Friday, November 8th, 2019 - 05:00 PM to 07:00 PM - (CST) - Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Shelby, Nebraska. Parish Rosary: Friday, November 8th, 2019 - 07:00 PM - (CST) - Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Funeral Mass: Saturday, November 9th, 2019 - 10:00 AM - (CST) - Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial: Shelby Catholic Cemetery. Memorials: Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Shelby Senior Center. Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City; on-line tributes: www.chermokfuneralhome.com

Service information

Nov 8
Family Greeting Friends
Friday, November 8, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
210 S. Walnut
Shelby, NE 68662
Nov 8
Parish Rosary
Friday, November 8, 2019
7:00PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
210 S. Walnut
Shelby, NE 68662
Nov 8
Refreshments
Friday, November 8, 2019
7:30PM
American Legion Hall
151 N .Walnut
Shelby, NE 68662
Nov 9
Additional Viewing
Saturday, November 9, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
210 S. Walnut
Shelby, NE 68662
Nov 9
Funeral Mass
Saturday, November 9, 2019
10:00AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
210 S. Walnut
Shelby, NE 68662
Nov 9
Funeral Lunch
Saturday, November 9, 2019
11:30AM
American Legion Hall
151 N .Walnut
Shelby, NE 68662
