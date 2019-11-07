November 4, 2019
Lucille F. Alt, 87, of Shelby, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Ridgewood Rehabilitation and Care Center in Seward.
You have free articles remaining.
Lucille is survived by her children: Bruce (Lea Ann) Alt of Waverly, Linda Wentink of Seward, Steve (Wandee) Alt of Lake Hills, TX, and Kevin Alt of David City, 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Family greeting Friends: Friday, November 8th, 2019 - 05:00 PM to 07:00 PM - (CST) - Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Shelby, Nebraska. Parish Rosary: Friday, November 8th, 2019 - 07:00 PM - (CST) - Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Funeral Mass: Saturday, November 9th, 2019 - 10:00 AM - (CST) - Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial: Shelby Catholic Cemetery. Memorials: Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Shelby Senior Center. Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City; on-line tributes: www.chermokfuneralhome.com