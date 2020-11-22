Lucille D. Baker

Visitation will be Sunday 1-5 and Monday 9-9 both at the funeral home. Due to the pandemic, rosary and service will be held Tuesday for immediate family only. As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at: https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856 it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. With technology being unpredictable, we cannot guarantee the quality of the streaming. If there are any technical issues, we are usually able to repost a higher quality recording several hours after the service. Thank you for your patience in advance, Butherus, Maser & Love. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Research to find a cure and for Mass intentions to donors choice at your parish or at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.