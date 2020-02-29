August 19, 1934 - February 27, 2020
Lucille A. Edstrom Griess Rolfes, 85, of Lincoln passed away February 27, 2020. Born August 19, 1934 in Wahoo NE to Herbert and Edna (Swanson) Edstrom. Lucille married Vernon Dell Griess on Dec 19, 1954. They were blessed with two daughters, Deborah Ann and Susan Lucille. In August 1979, Vern passed away. Lucille married Francis "Tub" J. Rolfes on October 9, 1982. In 1987, then moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas. Tub passed away in April 2006. She found her last love in 2009, Joe Cunningham.
In 2015, Lucille moved back to Lincoln due to the early stages of Alzheimers. She lived at Gramercy and Country House and finally at Gateway Vista. It was here that she was surrounded by loving nurses, aides and Hospice, words cannot express our gratitude. Lucille was the Secretary to the Dean of the College of Law until 1987.
She is survived by her daughters: Deborah Rocker-Krahmer (Roger) Walton NE, Susan Bruss (Ivan) Bennet NE. Grandchildren: Jay Bruss (Carie) Lincoln NE, Kyle Bruss (Beth) Bennet NE, Brent Rocker (Carson) Alexandria, VA, and Andrea Rocker, Lincoln NE. Great-grandchildren: Cody, Bailey, Jaxon, Derek and Norah Bruss. Kaytlan, Cora, Moses and Cord Rocker. Step children: Cheri Rolfes, Sutton NE, Rich (Darlene) Rolfes, Tampa FL, Thomas (Barb) Rolfes, Lincoln NE, nieces and nephews. A host of Step grandchildren and Step great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law Jenny Iverson (Bill). Last love Joe "Papa Joe" Cunningham.
Graveside service will be 3:00 p.m. Monday (3-2-20) at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6800 S. 14th Street. Please meet at gate #2. A Memorial Service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive with Pastor Dave Kersting officiating. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer's Association Nebraska Chapter or Grace Lutheran Church in Swedeburg, NE. Visitation with family present will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.