August 19, 1934 - February 27, 2020

Lucille A. Edstrom Griess Rolfes, 85, of Lincoln passed away February 27, 2020. Born August 19, 1934 in Wahoo NE to Herbert and Edna (Swanson) Edstrom. Lucille married Vernon Dell Griess on Dec 19, 1954. They were blessed with two daughters, Deborah Ann and Susan Lucille. In August 1979, Vern passed away. Lucille married Francis "Tub" J. Rolfes on October 9, 1982. In 1987, then moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas. Tub passed away in April 2006. She found her last love in 2009, Joe Cunningham.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2015, Lucille moved back to Lincoln due to the early stages of Alzheimers. She lived at Gramercy and Country House and finally at Gateway Vista. It was here that she was surrounded by loving nurses, aides and Hospice, words cannot express our gratitude. Lucille was the Secretary to the Dean of the College of Law until 1987.