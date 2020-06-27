× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 22, 1924 - June 25, 2020

Lucille A. C. Niebuhr, 95, of Syracuse, passed away on June 25, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1924 to Herman and Anna (Brinkhoff) Teten on a farm south and east of Syracuse. Lucille went to a country school through 8th grade and worked as a mother's helper for area families. She was a tomboy and took pride in beating “even the boys” at her school in races. Lucille loved to play cards and dance and when she was 16, she met her future husband, Vernon, at one of the local dances. Vernon was leaving for active duty overseas, so in 1942, Lucille took the train to meet him in Wichita Falls, TX where they were married on May 23, 1942.

Upon his return in 1945, they along with their first daughter, Carol, moved to the family farm east of Syracuse where they lived for many years and raised 4 daughters and a son before moving into Syracuse. Lucille was a loving joyful daughter, wife, mother and grandmother and loyal friend to many. She was active in her community and a faithful member of Luther Memorial Church and the VFW and American Legion Auxiliarys.