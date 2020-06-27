October 22, 1924 - June 25, 2020
Lucille A. C. Niebuhr, 95, of Syracuse, passed away on June 25, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1924 to Herman and Anna (Brinkhoff) Teten on a farm south and east of Syracuse. Lucille went to a country school through 8th grade and worked as a mother's helper for area families. She was a tomboy and took pride in beating “even the boys” at her school in races. Lucille loved to play cards and dance and when she was 16, she met her future husband, Vernon, at one of the local dances. Vernon was leaving for active duty overseas, so in 1942, Lucille took the train to meet him in Wichita Falls, TX where they were married on May 23, 1942.
Upon his return in 1945, they along with their first daughter, Carol, moved to the family farm east of Syracuse where they lived for many years and raised 4 daughters and a son before moving into Syracuse. Lucille was a loving joyful daughter, wife, mother and grandmother and loyal friend to many. She was active in her community and a faithful member of Luther Memorial Church and the VFW and American Legion Auxiliarys.
Lucille is survived by her children, Carol Browne of Camdenton, MO, Barbara (Jim) Brewer of Lincoln, Patricia (Michael) Smith of College Station, TX, Linda (Scott) Davis of Lincoln, and Jim (Jan) Niebuhr of Dunbar; 20 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jean and Robert Piest of Columbia, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Sister: Lorene Wohlers, Granddaughter: Jennifer Davis, Grandson: Rich Browne and Sons-in-law: Richard Browne & Steve Stubbendeck.
A private funeral service will be held at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday, June 28th. It will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page starting at 2:30 P.M. It will also be available by radio broadcast in the church parking lot. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27th from 9 A.M. until 5 P.M. at the funeral home. No viewing due to a closed casket. Memorials are suggested to Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, VFW Auxiliary or American Legion Auxiliary. Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.