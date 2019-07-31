May 18, 1923 - July 29, 2019
Lucile E. Thaller, 96, of Lincoln, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Born to Michael and Minnie (Kenkel) Wiese on May 18, 1923 in Lincoln. Lucile was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, she loved yard roses and her doll collection. She retired from Bankers Life after 38 years. Lucile loved her many nieces and nephews who called her Aunt Lee.
She is survived by her brother; Harold “Hody” Wiese, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Harold, parents; Michael and Minnie Wiese, brothers; Michael (Jean) and Robert (Adeline) Wiese, sisters; Geralda (Willard) Giebenrath, Helen (Don) Melichar, Mildred (Bobby) Sievers, sister-in-law; Pat Wiese.
Prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at lincolnccfh.com
