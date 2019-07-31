December 18, 1923 - July 28, 2019
Lucile Bernice Denning, age 95, of Central City, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Arlington Place of Red Oak, Iowa. Lucile was born December 18, 1923, to Sherman and Aletha (Standley) Henriksen in Lincoln. She married Norman Verle Denning, March 14, 1947, in Walton. Lucile is survived by her five children and their families.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. August 5 at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 “O” St., Lincoln. The family will be available to receive guests one hour before service. Burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Park, 6800 S. 14th St. in Lincoln following the service. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com
To plant a tree in memory of Lucile Denning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.