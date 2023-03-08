Lucia (Lucy) Elizabeth (Ochsner) Schneider

October 9, 1926 - March 3, 2023

Lucia (Lucy) Elizabeth (Ochsner) Schneider (96) went to her Heavenly Home on March 3, 2023. Born to Victor and Melita (Eisenbraun) Ochsner in Quinn, SD on October 9, 1926. United in marriage to Clarence Verdale (Shorty) Schneider on September 28, 1947.

She is survived by her son Ricky (Deb) Schneider, 3 grandchildren: Nicole Myers, Melanie (Joshua) Hall, and Cody (Clarice) Schneider, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, 4 sisters-in-law, 1 brother-in-law, and many relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Starla Buehler, granddaughter Heidi Buehler, brothers Bruno (Ted), Warner (Cal), and Ernest Ochsner.

Visitation: Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 724 S 12th St, Lincoln, Nebraska. Service: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM. A burial will occur Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. lincolnfh.com