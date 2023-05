LuAnn Ruth Behrens (66) of Omaha, passed away on May 5th, 2023 after a difficult battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones and prayers near and far, passing peacefully at 9:35 that evening. VISITATION: Thurs., May 11, 2023, 5-7 PM, at Braman Mortuary SW Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Fri., May 12, 10:30 AM, Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15005 Q St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Sat., May 13, 10 AM, Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. For more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com/obituary/luann-behrens