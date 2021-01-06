Lt. Col. Robert “Mac” “Bob” N. McKitterick, Jr.
September 6, 1932 - January 3, 2021
Lt. Col. Robert “Mac” “Bob” N. McKitterick, Jr. (Ret.) 88, passed away peacefully at The Knolls Retirement Community in Lincoln, NE on January 3, 2021. Mac battled Alzheimer's in recent years but succumbed to COVID-19. A veteran of the US Air Force, he faithfully served our country during the Cold War as a Navigator/Bombardier. He loved his country, almost as much as he loved his family. Mac was born on September 6, 1932 in Emporia, KS to Robert and Venice McKitterick. He was raised in Amarillo, TX and graduated from Amarillo High in 1950. He graduated from Southern Methodist University with a degree in Business Administration. He was in ROTC and was a Team Manager for the SMU football team.
After graduating from SMU, he joined the Air Force and was commissioned as an Officer in 1954. He loved flying but did not have the required uncorrected eyesight to become a pilot, therefore, he became a Bomb/Nav in the B-47 and then the B-58 Hustler, earning many decorations during his 27 years of service. In 1966, he was asked to join a team of six Officers stationed at Strategic Air Command (SAC) Headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. This team planned the top-secret operational flights of the SR-71 “Blackbird” reconnaissance plane. These missions were such that they were never to be discussed under any circumstances and required one of the highest top-secret clearances in the military. Mac later requested a “backseat” (Bomb/Nav) assignment to fly in the F-4 in Vietnam. The request was initially approved, and then later quietly denied due to his security clearance that would be a liability to the country should he have been taken a prisoner of war.
Despite the pressures of his job, Mac always made time for family. Boating, water skiing and vacations on the lake were always part of his life. He enjoyed an occasional cocktail and a rare cigar. Other than that, he took great care of himself, running and working out before it was cool. These habits continued throughout his life, although the workouts eventually took on a more “executive” feel involving a leisurely walk and a steam instead of rigorous exercise. As mentioned, family was very important to Mac. This may be in part because of the unusual way his family came to be. In the late 50s, early 60s, Mac was on a crew that included his good friend and pilot, Captain Dale B. Rasmussen. In May of 1961, Captain Rasmussen perished in a plane crash during a training mission in which he was onboard to evaluate the crew. He left behind a young widow, Peg, and three small children, Darrell 5, David 4, and Linda 1. From his care and concern, a love blossomed and the five become a family in May 1962. Thomas completed the clan with his arrival in 1963.
The life of a military family is transient. This tight knit group faced every move together, discovering regional cultures in the north, south, east and west of the United States. Through these experiences, Mac bestowed on his children the gift of patriotism and love of country. Mac often spoke with pride of the heroes he had the honor of serving with over the years. Through his humility, he could not see that he, too, was a hero. Fly high and rest in peace.
He is survived by his wife Margaret “Peg” (Becker/Rasmussen) McKitterick. Stepsons, Darrell (Lynn) Rasmussen, David Rasmussen; stepdaughter, Linda (Dave) Veldman; son, Thomas (Cheri) McKitterick; his 14 grandchildren and their spouses; and his 18 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marjorie.
Viewing (family will not be present) 1 - 7 pm Thursday (1/7/21) and Friday (1/8/21).
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum www.sacmuseum.org, the Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org, or the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.