Lt. Col. Robert “Mac” “Bob” N. McKitterick, Jr.

Despite the pressures of his job, Mac always made time for family. Boating, water skiing and vacations on the lake were always part of his life. He enjoyed an occasional cocktail and a rare cigar. Other than that, he took great care of himself, running and working out before it was cool. These habits continued throughout his life, although the workouts eventually took on a more “executive” feel involving a leisurely walk and a steam instead of rigorous exercise. As mentioned, family was very important to Mac. This may be in part because of the unusual way his family came to be. In the late 50s, early 60s, Mac was on a crew that included his good friend and pilot, Captain Dale B. Rasmussen. In May of 1961, Captain Rasmussen perished in a plane crash during a training mission in which he was onboard to evaluate the crew. He left behind a young widow, Peg, and three small children, Darrell 5, David 4, and Linda 1. From his care and concern, a love blossomed and the five become a family in May 1962. Thomas completed the clan with his arrival in 1963.