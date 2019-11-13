{{featured_button_text}}
Lowell R. Cheney

November 9, 2019

Lowell was a lifelong farmer who lived in the Bennet area his whole life. Life member camp creek threshers, past board member Bennet Fire Board. American Legion post #280. Army veteran. Survived by Brother Wayne Cheney, Sister-in-law Esther Cheney, 12 Nieces and Nephews and their spouses, 18 Great Nieces and Nephews, 24 Great Great Nieces and Nephews. Preceded by Parents Orril & Esther, Brothers & spouses Dale & Mable Cheney, Glenn & Letha, Brothers Eugene, Raymond, Sister Eileen Renter, Infant sister Frances Margaret, Sister in law Ruby Cheney, Nephew Galen Cheney Great Nephew Justin Cheney. Services Saturday 2:00 Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A St. Memorials to Bennet Historical Society or Bennet Cemetery Association. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

