Lowell H. Umland

November 22, 1937 - December 22, 2019

Lowell, 82, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019, in Federal Way, Washington, after a long illness. Lowell was born November 22, 1937 on a farm in Eagle, Nebraska, to Henry and Elsie (Rudolph) Umland. He graduated from Eagle High School in 1955. He attended Nebraska Wesleyan University where he was active in football and a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. He graduated in 1959.

Lowell enjoyed a successful career in sales. He worked for Addressograph Multigraph Corporation, DataCard Corporation and before retiring owned Legend Business Systems. Along with his family, Lowell loved sports, history and traveling and was always looking for the next place to visit.

He is survived by his wife Sue of Federal Way, daughter Kim (Keith) Allen, Beatrice, son Bob (Maria) Federal Way, step-daughter Dana (Jim) Hill, Spokane, Washington. He was the proud grandfather of Kelli (Sheehan) Hepburn, Lincoln, Laney Umland, Arlington, Virginia, Aaron Umland, Federal Way, Caleb and Gabriel Hill, Spokane; great-grandchildren Sawyer, Piper and Harper Hepburn, Lincoln.

Also survived by nephew Tim Sybrandt, Eagle, great niece Heather (Steve) Saltzman and their daughter Makenzie of Lincoln. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, sister Dorothy Sybrandt and niece Connie Loos.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Parkinson's Foundation or Eagle Methodist Church.

To send flowers to the family of Lowell Umland, please visit Tribute Store.