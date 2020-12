Lowell E. Decker

November 28, 1935 - December 12, 2020

Lowell E. Decker, 85, of Lincoln died December 12, 2020. He was born in Omaha, NE to Loyal & Olivia (Buehler) Decker on November 28, 1935. Former owner/operator of Valley Ice and was a member of The Sowers Club of Lincoln.

Lowell is survived by his children (spouses) Stacy (Bill) Hayes of Highlands Ranch, CO, Kelly (Carl) Bendiksen of Nantucket, MA, Jeff Decker of Lincoln, and Jenny (Dan) Potter of Bennington, NE; 7 grandchildren; siblings (spouse) Charlie (Connie) Decker, John (BK) Decker, and Linda Decker. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Gwendolyn.

Due to the current pandemic, Celebration of Life services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, Capital Humane Society, or NET Nebraska. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.