March 1, 1920 - October 23, 2019
Lovina Falsom Genuchi, 99, passed away October 23, 2019. Born March 1, 1920 in Palmyra, NE to John Sr. and Falsom (Dwinell) Dowding. She married Myron Vedder on Dec. 21, 1940 and Howard Genuchi on October 25, 1968. Lovina graduated Peru State College in 1938 and received her Bachelor of Science from UNL in August, 1964. Her teaching career began in a one room schoolhouse. She taught 5th grade at Bennet and Palmyra Elementary Schools. She retired in 1985. She was a loving mother and grandma, the matriarch that taught us the true meaning of what family stands for.
Survived by children Roger (Faye) Vedder, Jerry (Louise) Vedder, Judy (David) Headley, Pat (Merle) Derry; grandchildren Bonnie (Tom) Fram, Cindy Blessing, Myron Vedder, Dell Vedder, Nikki Vedder, Mike (Lisa) Vedder, Andrea (Jeff) Simons, Kim (Zach) Krzycki, Jessica (Jeff) Orlouski; 9 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren and 4 great-great-great grandchildren; brother Verne (Winnie) Dowding; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, husbands, brothers/spouses Joe (Irene), John (Lola), Gerald (Eva), Clyde, sisters/spouses Lulu (Theodore) Knox, Pearl (Clarence) Monahan.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am Monday (10-28-19) Bennet Community Church, 350 Monroe Street with Rev. Darin S. Corder officiating. Burial in Bennet Cemetery. Memorials to Bennet Community Church or Bennet Area Historical Society. Visitation with family present on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.